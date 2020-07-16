Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Europe’s top court deals a blow to Facebook and other tech companies
Jul 16, 2020

Europe’s top court deals a blow to Facebook and other tech companies

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The European Court of Justice struck down an existing EU-U.S. data transfer mechanism over privacy concerns. China's economy has avoided a recession. How can the venture capital world tackle its diversity problem?

Segments From this episode

The European Court of Justice struck down a data-transfer mechanism between the EU and U.S.

The ruling from Europe's top court deals a blow to Facebook and other companies who use the so-called Privacy Shield to transfer data across the Atlantic. The BBC's Dave Molloy is on the story.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

China, which has the world's second-biggest economy, avoided a recession with GDP growth in the second quarter

The BBC's Mariko Oi reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Venture capital has a diversity problem

The BBC's Manuela Saragosa has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
What does it mean to declare racism a public health crisis?
Race and Economy
What does it mean to declare racism a public health crisis?
Becoming a small business owner during a pandemic
My Economy
Becoming a small business owner during a pandemic
Americans were already struggling to save for retirement. The pandemic is making it worse.
COVID-19
Americans were already struggling to save for retirement. The pandemic is making it worse.
Lime's plan to ride the pandemic to profitability
Lime's plan to ride the pandemic to profitability