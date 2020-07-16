Jul 16, 2020
Europe’s top court deals a blow to Facebook and other tech companies
The European Court of Justice struck down an existing EU-U.S. data transfer mechanism over privacy concerns. China's economy has avoided a recession. How can the venture capital world tackle its diversity problem?
Segments From this episode
The European Court of Justice struck down a data-transfer mechanism between the EU and U.S.
The ruling from Europe's top court deals a blow to Facebook and other companies who use the so-called Privacy Shield to transfer data across the Atlantic. The BBC's Dave Molloy is on the story.
China, which has the world's second-biggest economy, avoided a recession with GDP growth in the second quarter
The BBC's Mariko Oi reports.
Venture capital has a diversity problem
The BBC's Manuela Saragosa has more.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director