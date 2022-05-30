European Union leaders try to break stalemate on Russian oil ban
From the BBC World Service: European leaders are struggling to find agreement on just what a ban on Russian oil might look like, as they try to ratchet up the pressure on Moscow. Also, far-left success in Colombia's elections, and the struggles for young people in South Africa desperately searching for work.
