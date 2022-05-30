Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
European Union leaders try to break stalemate on Russian oil ban
May 30, 2022

European Union leaders try to break stalemate on Russian oil ban

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: European leaders are struggling to find agreement on just what a ban on Russian oil might look like, as they try to ratchet up the pressure on Moscow. Also, far-left success in Colombia's elections, and the struggles for young people in South Africa desperately searching for work.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:42 AM PDT
6:11
3:13 AM PDT
7:09
May 27, 2022
1:50
May 27, 2022
23:11
May 27, 2022
26:00
May 26, 2022
36:33
May 19, 2022
1:02
Consumers are spending up a storm — and spending down their savings
Consumers are spending up a storm — and spending down their savings
Infrastructure plan targets lead pipe hazards
Infrastructure plan targets lead pipe hazards
What Biden's executive order on policing does, and doesn't do
What Biden's executive order on policing does, and doesn't do
Education support specialists keep schools running, but their pay doesn't reflect that
Education support specialists keep schools running, but their pay doesn't reflect that