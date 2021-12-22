European natural gas prices hover near record levels as energy crunch deepens
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Reduced natural gas supplies from Russia are adding to Europe's energy supply challenges. Plus, ticket sellers for Spain's nearly $3 billion dollar El Gordo lottery plan to protest against what they say are low commission rates. And, government workers in Zimbabwe are being paid bonuses in U.S. dollars as the Zimbabwe dollar falls in value.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director