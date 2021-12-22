Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
European natural gas prices hover near record levels as energy crunch deepens
Dec 22, 2021

European natural gas prices hover near record levels as energy crunch deepens

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Reduced natural gas supplies from Russia are adding to Europe's energy supply challenges. Plus, ticket sellers for Spain's nearly $3 billion dollar El Gordo lottery plan to protest against what they say are low commission rates. And, government workers in Zimbabwe are being paid bonuses in U.S. dollars as the Zimbabwe dollar falls in value.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:42 AM PST
8:02
2:21 AM PST
7:43
2:30 AM PST
1:50
4:15 PM PST
26:41
Dec 21, 2021
35:02
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
SEC's Gary Gensler wants to tighten rules around insider trading, stock buybacks and more
SEC's Gary Gensler wants to tighten rules around insider trading, stock buybacks and more
How do people see their personal finances heading into 2022?
How do people see their personal finances heading into 2022?
Is Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud? A jury is deliberating.
Is Elizabeth Holmes guilty of fraud? A jury is deliberating.
Sweatpants have gone professional, and there's no going back
Workplace Culture
Sweatpants have gone professional, and there's no going back