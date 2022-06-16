European leaders in Ukraine for talks with Zelenskyy

France's president, as well as leaders from Germany, Italy, and Romania, are in Kyiv to meet their Ukrainian counterpart. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to push the EU leaders to speed up military aid. The plunge in Bitcoin's value has so far done little to change monetary policy in El Salvador, where it's accepted in everyday transactions. And as nearly half of Afghans go hungry, even scraps of stale bread are an important commodity to be bought and sold in Kabul markets.