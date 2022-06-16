Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

European leaders in Ukraine for talks with Zelenskyy
Jun 16, 2022

France's president, as well as leaders from Germany, Italy, and Romania, are in Kyiv to meet their Ukrainian counterpart. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to push the EU leaders to speed up military aid. The plunge in Bitcoin's value has so far done little to change monetary policy in El Salvador, where it's accepted in everyday transactions. And as nearly half of Afghans go hungry, even scraps of stale bread are an important commodity to be bought and sold in Kabul markets.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

