European energy crisis awaits the new U.K. prime minister

From the BBC World Service: We broadcast from Westminster outside the Houses of Parliament in London as the U.K. waits to find out more about who will replace Boris Johnson as the next British Prime Minister. For analysis, we are joined by Shanti Keleman, Chief Investment Officer at M&G Wealth Investments and Jill Rutter, senior fellow at the Institute for Government think tank. And we celebrate the fifth anniversary of the global edition of Marketplace Morning Report, with some highlights from around the world.