European energy crisis awaits the new U.K. prime minister
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: We broadcast from Westminster outside the Houses of Parliament in London as the U.K. waits to find out more about who will replace Boris Johnson as the next British Prime Minister. For analysis, we are joined by Shanti Keleman, Chief Investment Officer at M&G Wealth Investments and Jill Rutter, senior fellow at the Institute for Government think tank. And we celebrate the fifth anniversary of the global edition of Marketplace Morning Report, with some highlights from around the world.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant