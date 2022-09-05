Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
European energy crisis awaits the new U.K. prime minister
Sep 5, 2022

European energy crisis awaits the new U.K. prime minister

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: We broadcast from Westminster outside the Houses of Parliament in London as the U.K. waits to find out more about who will replace Boris Johnson as the next British Prime Minister. For analysis, we are joined by Shanti Keleman, Chief Investment Officer at M&G Wealth Investments and Jill Rutter, senior fellow at the Institute for Government think tank. And we celebrate the fifth anniversary of the global edition of Marketplace Morning Report, with some highlights from around the world. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:50 AM PDT
7:54
4:36 AM PDT
6:27
Sep 2, 2022
1:50
Sep 2, 2022
22:24
Sep 2, 2022
27:35
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Black workers could suffer more in employment slowdown
Black workers could suffer more in employment slowdown
High inflation looks different, hits harder, in rural America
High inflation looks different, hits harder, in rural America
How underfunding and white flight contributed to Jackson, Mississippi's water crisis
How underfunding and white flight contributed to Jackson, Mississippi's water crisis
Yes, it’s legal to not hire any Virgos 
Yes, it’s legal to not hire any Virgos 