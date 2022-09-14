European Commission president pledges sanctions on Russia are “here to stay”
From the BBC World Service: Delivering her annual state of the union address, Ursula von der Leyen said the Kremlin had put Russia on the path to oblivion. But the war in Ukraine has contributed to many economic challenges across Europe, with the European Commission president outlining proposals to deal with its impact on energy prices and supply. Plus, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Jamaica faces growing calls to remove the monarch as head of state.
