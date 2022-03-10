Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Your donation to Marketplace goes twice as far today. Match my gift
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
European Central Bank mulls interest rates
Mar 10, 2022

European Central Bank mulls interest rates

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: The European Central Bank will likely be factoring the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine into its interest rate policy. Ukraine's central bank governor has called for reparations to be taken from Russia's frozen assets around the world. And we explore the likely economic impact of South Korea's new president, Yoon Suk-yeol.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:25 AM PST
8:01
3:00 AM PST
6:53
2:45 AM PST
1:50
5:32 PM PST
16:50
4:34 PM PST
26:38
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
For global brands, pulling out of Russia isn't a yes-or-no question
For global brands, pulling out of Russia isn't a yes-or-no question
The war in Ukraine means more chaos for global shipping
The war in Ukraine means more chaos for global shipping
Why do we import Russian (and other foreign) oil when we have a lot of it in the U.S.?
Why do we import Russian (and other foreign) oil when we have a lot of it in the U.S.?
What does OPEC have to say about the Russian oil situation? Not much.
What does OPEC have to say about the Russian oil situation? Not much.

Double your impact 

Today only, your donation will be MATCHED by the Marketplace Investors Challenge Fund!   

Match my gift