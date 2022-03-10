Today only, your donation will be MATCHED by the Marketplace Investors Challenge Fund!
European Central Bank mulls interest rates
From the BBC World Service: The European Central Bank will likely be factoring the economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine into its interest rate policy. Ukraine's central bank governor has called for reparations to be taken from Russia's frozen assets around the world. And we explore the likely economic impact of South Korea's new president, Yoon Suk-yeol.
