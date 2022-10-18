How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Europe is turning to the U.S. as it cuts reliance on Russian energy
Oct 18, 2022

Europe is turning to the U.S. as it cuts reliance on Russian energy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The European Union has been trying to cut its reliance on oil and gas from Russia while ensuring it has enough for the winter. Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Natural gas prices have spiked since the Kremlin limited supplies to European Union countries. The European Commission is outlining measures to try and control high energy prices. Plus, China delays publishing key economic data during the Communist Party Congress. And, why a city in Uganda has banned women from sitting in the front cabin of trucks.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:39 AM PDT
8:09
2:37 AM PDT
5:23
3:12 AM PDT
1:50
4:59 PM PDT
16:54
4:16 PM PDT
27:30
Oct 13, 2022
43:55
Oct 12, 2022
4:19
Is a growing middle class the real key to economic growth? 
I've Always Wondered ...
Is a growing middle class the real key to economic growth? 
Over-the-counter hearing aids bring savings and convenience
Over-the-counter hearing aids bring savings and convenience
Special: Secret Money, Public Influence
Marketplace Morning Report
Special: Secret Money, Public Influence
Biden’s student loan debt relief plan, explained
Biden’s student loan debt relief plan, explained