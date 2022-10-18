Europe is turning to the U.S. as it cuts reliance on Russian energy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Natural gas prices have spiked since the Kremlin limited supplies to European Union countries. The European Commission is outlining measures to try and control high energy prices. Plus, China delays publishing key economic data during the Communist Party Congress. And, why a city in Uganda has banned women from sitting in the front cabin of trucks.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer