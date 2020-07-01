Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
EU companies feeling the squeeze from ban on U.S. travelers
Jul 1, 2020

EU companies feeling the squeeze from ban on U.S. travelers

Share Now on:
Share
The EU drops travel restrictions for some countries, but the U.S. isn't on the list. Dozens of arrests have been made in Hong Kong following a new security law. Kellogg's in South Korea introduces green onion-flavored Chex.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Thank you to our Marketplace Investors!

Your generosity keeps nonprofit journalism strong, now more
than ever. 

You Make a Difference