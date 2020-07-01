EU companies feeling the squeeze from ban on U.S. travelers

The EU drops travel restrictions for some countries, but the U.S. isn't on the list. Dozens of arrests have been made in Hong Kong following a new security law. Kellogg's in South Korea introduces green onion-flavored Chex.
