Feb 20, 2020
EU leaders discuss post-Brexit budget
EU leaders meet to work out the bloc’s budget, without the $10 billion contributed by the UK. Acetaminophen prices jump 40% in India. Gold trading is removed from the UK's official trade statistics.
