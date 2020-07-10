Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Emirates president warns of thousands of job cuts
Jul 10, 2020

Emirates president warns of thousands of job cuts

Emirates airline warns it could make up to 9,000 job cuts because of COVID-19. Could the U.S. lose its appeal to international students? And, how restrictions on the hajj pilgrimage are hurting businesses in Saudi Arabia.

Segments From this episode

Emirates, worried about finances, warns of more job cuts

The boss of the world's largest long-haul carrier, Tim Clark of Emirates, says the airline could cut up to 9,000 jobs.
Harvard, MIT sue Trump administration over student visa rules

We hear from some international students caught in the middle of the row over student visas. The BBC's Frey Lindsay reports.
How the hajj is being upended by the coronavirus

Only 1,000 pilgrims are being allowed to travel. The BBC's Faarea Masud has more.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
