Elon Musk wants Twitter. He just needs the money … which might be a problem.
Big banks initially agreed to loan Musk the funds, but now ... not so much. On the eve of another Jobs Day, we chat with Diane Swonk of KPMG. We look in on the status of theaters as they still try to recover from the pandemic.
Segments From this episode
Theaters are still trying to regain their pre-pandemic footing
Stage venues are struggling with smaller audiences and higher costs, says Lisa Adler of the Horizon Theatre Co. in Atlanta.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant