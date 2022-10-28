How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Elon Musk owns Twitter. No one really knows what’s next.
Oct 28, 2022

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
One big question: Will it become a looser place for content? We talk with Lauren Hirsch of the New York Times about Musk's potential next steps. Christopher Low of FHN Financial discusses consumer spending. Then, we dive into tax-related boycotts in a Texas county with reporter Andrew Schneider of Houston Public Media.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

