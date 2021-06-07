Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
El Salvador could become first country to make Bitcoin legal tender
Jun 7, 2021

El Salvador could become first country to make Bitcoin legal tender

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: El Salvador could become the world’s first country to adopt the cryptocurrency Bitcoin as legal tender. Plus, Ireland faces the prospect of losing more than $2 billion a year from a proposed global corporation tax agreed to by G-7 nations. And, Thailand is launching a mass vaccination program in a bid to bring back foreign tourists.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
How Jane Goodall is using her Templeton Prize money
How Jane Goodall is using her Templeton Prize money
Adding up the economic benefits of volunteering during a pandemic
COVID-19
Adding up the economic benefits of volunteering during a pandemic
What's keeping labor force participation down?
What's keeping labor force participation down?
Are you thinking about switching industries after the pandemic?
COVID-19
Are you thinking about switching industries after the pandemic?