Jun 7, 2021
El Salvador could become first country to make Bitcoin legal tender
From the BBC World Service: El Salvador could become the world’s first country to adopt the cryptocurrency Bitcoin as legal tender. Plus, Ireland faces the prospect of losing more than $2 billion a year from a proposed global corporation tax agreed to by G-7 nations. And, Thailand is launching a mass vaccination program in a bid to bring back foreign tourists.
