ECB leader says she’ll do whatever it takes to tackle inflation
From the BBC World Service: European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde has taken the podium this morning at an annual gathering of European policymakers in Portugal. Meanwhile in the Spanish capital Madrid, NATO leaders are trying to convince some member states to increase defense spending. And we remember Italian businessman Leonardo Del Vecchio, who helped make it cool to wear glasses.
