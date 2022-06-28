Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

ECB leader says she’ll do whatever it takes to tackle inflation
Jun 28, 2022

From the BBC World Service: European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde has taken the podium this morning at an annual gathering of European policymakers in Portugal. Meanwhile in the Spanish capital Madrid, NATO leaders are trying to convince some member states to increase defense spending. And we remember Italian businessman Leonardo Del Vecchio, who helped make it cool to wear glasses.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

