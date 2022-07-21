ECB finally raises rates, but pain of debt crisis still lingers in Greece
From the BBC World Service: The European Central Bank will raise interest rates today for the first time in 11 years. What does that mean for heavily indebted southern European countries like Greece? Victoria Craig has this special edition of the program live from Athens.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant