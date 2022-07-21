The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

ECB finally raises rates, but pain of debt crisis still lingers in Greece
Jul 21, 2022

From the BBC World Service: The European Central Bank will raise interest rates today for the first time in 11 years. What does that mean for heavily indebted southern European countries like Greece? Victoria Craig has this special edition of the program live from Athens.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

