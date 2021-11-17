Earnings reports from Walmart, Target and friends show some holiday cheer
Also today: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy breaks down his plan for the embattled U.S. Postal Service as the holidays arrive. We ask for the thoughts of small businesses about paid family leave.
Segments From this episode
What are small business owners thinking these days about paid family leave?
A new study suggests that some businesses owners may have become more open to the idea during the pandemic.
Louis DeJoy on why he’s slowing mail and raising prices at the USPS: “We have no money”
The Postmaster General explains his controversial plan for the future of the Postal Service.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director