Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Earnings reports from Walmart, Target and friends show some holiday cheer
Nov 17, 2021

Earnings reports from Walmart, Target and friends show some holiday cheer

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy breaks down his plan for the embattled U.S. Postal Service as the holidays arrive. We ask for the thoughts of small businesses about paid family leave.

Segments From this episode

What are small business owners thinking these days about paid family leave?

by Caroline Champlin
Nov 17, 2021
A new study suggests that some businesses owners may have become more open to the idea during the pandemic.
While offering paid family leave may be difficult for small businesses, it could be easier than hiring amid the labor shortage.
RichLegg via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Louis DeJoy on why he’s slowing mail and raising prices at the USPS: “We have no money”

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Nov 17, 2021
The Postmaster General explains his controversial plan for the future of the Postal Service.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee in 2020.
Tom Williams/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:24 AM PST
9:51
3:00 AM PST
28:17
7:46 AM PST
1:50
2:27 AM PST
5:28
Nov 16, 2021
32:14
Nov 16, 2021
27:26
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Louis DeJoy on why he’s slowing mail and raising prices at the USPS: “We have no money”
Louis DeJoy on why he’s slowing mail and raising prices at the USPS: “We have no money”
Inflation is hiding within retail sales spikes
Inflation is hiding within retail sales spikes
Biden pressures China on commitments to buy U.S. goods and services
Biden pressures China on commitments to buy U.S. goods and services
The future of work anywhere: gardens, stores and hotels
Workplace Culture
The future of work anywhere: gardens, stores and hotels