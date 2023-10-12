Early lessons for crypto from the SBF case
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Caroline Ellison, former head of trading firm Alameda Research, took to the stand in the fraud trial against Sam Bankman-Fried. Plus, we unpack September's fresh inflation numbers.
Segments From this episode
October, that magical time of year when holiday shopping begins
Companies like Target, Walmart and Kohl’s held sales this week aimed at holiday shoppers, and Amazon just wrapped up its second Prime Day event of the year.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC