Early lessons for crypto from the SBF case
Oct 12, 2023

Early lessons for crypto from the SBF case

Caroline Ellison leaves a Manhattan court house on Tuesday. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Caroline Ellison, former head of trading firm Alameda Research, took to the stand in the fraud trial against Sam Bankman-Fried. Plus, we unpack September's fresh inflation numbers.

Segments From this episode

October, that magical time of year when holiday shopping begins

by Henry Epp
Oct 12, 2023
Companies like Target, Walmart and Kohl’s held sales this week aimed at holiday shoppers, and Amazon just wrapped up its second Prime Day event of the year.
While stores might not have holiday decorations up yet, multiple retailers have sales running aimed at enticing (early) holiday shoppers.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Godless Law & Non-monogamous New Here

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

