Don’t count on working from home forever
Dec 30, 2021

Don’t count on working from home forever

From the BBC World Service: Global companies are having to backtrack or delay their return to office plans as the omicron variant continues to spread. Google's EMEA boss explains why digital skills and infrastructure are so important in the pandemic era. A Scottish man is looking to capture the sounds of traditional workplaces.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

