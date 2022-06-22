Does Saudi visit to Turkey mean a turning point in relations?
From the BBC World Service: As its economy falters, Turkey welcomes the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the first time since the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul. As the world gears up for the soccer World Cup in Qatar, a migrant worker who helped build its infrastructure speaks out about his treatment. And the Glastonbury Music Festival is back for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
