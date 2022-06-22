Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Does Saudi visit to Turkey mean a turning point in relations?
Jun 22, 2022

Does Saudi visit to Turkey mean a turning point in relations?

From the BBC World Service: As its economy falters, Turkey welcomes the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the first time since the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul.  As the world gears up for the soccer World Cup in Qatar, a migrant worker who helped build its infrastructure speaks out about his treatment. And the Glastonbury Music Festival is back for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

