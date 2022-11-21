How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Disney shakeup puts Bob Iger back in charge
Nov 21, 2022

Disney shakeup puts Bob Iger back in charge

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Bob Iger is back in charge of Disney less than a year after he left the company. Markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong closed down after China reported its first covid-related deaths for six months in Beijing. And Germany is struggling with an energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine, but we visit one Bavarian town which is working to be self-sufficient in electricity by 2030.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:18 AM PST
8:05
4:16 AM PST
6:46
7:45 AM PST
1:50
Nov 18, 2022
26:20
Nov 18, 2022
28:14
Nov 17, 2022
44:29
Nov 16, 2022
32:29
Telework could help tribes curb outmigration, but Native workers are being left behind
Telework could help tribes curb outmigration, but Native workers are being left behind
It just got easier to discharge student loan debt in bankruptcy
It just got easier to discharge student loan debt in bankruptcy
Can Mastodon replace Twitter or is it a different beast?
Can Mastodon replace Twitter or is it a different beast?
Affordable Care Act enrollment expected to hit another record
Affordable Care Act enrollment expected to hit another record