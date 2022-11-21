Disney shakeup puts Bob Iger back in charge
From the BBC World Service: Bob Iger is back in charge of Disney less than a year after he left the company. Markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong closed down after China reported its first covid-related deaths for six months in Beijing. And Germany is struggling with an energy crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine, but we visit one Bavarian town which is working to be self-sufficient in electricity by 2030.
