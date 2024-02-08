Disney is (re)entering its video game era
In 2016, it shuttered its own video game division. Now, Disney will partner with Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite.
Disney to partner with Fortnite creator on video games
Disney will take a $1.5 billion stake in Epic Games.
