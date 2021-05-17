May 17, 2021
Ding dong, inflation is hitting the indulgent snack industry
Electric and hybrid cars are looking better to consumers, and we talk markets with Julia Coronado.
Segments From this episode
EV and hybrid vehicle sales on the rise as consumers see reasons to go electric
"The tipping point is here," said Michelle Krebs, of Cox Automotive.
Pandemic or not, consumers have an appetite for sweet snacks
The snack industry is seeing inflation, so you may have to pay a higher price for those cupcakes.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
