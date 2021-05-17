Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Ding dong, inflation is hitting the indulgent snack industry
May 17, 2021

Ding dong, inflation is hitting the indulgent snack industry

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Electric and hybrid cars are looking better to consumers, and we talk markets with Julia Coronado.

Segments From this episode

EV and hybrid vehicle sales on the rise as consumers see reasons to go electric

by Samantha Fields
May 17, 2021
"The tipping point is here," said Michelle Krebs, of Cox Automotive.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Pandemic or not, consumers have an appetite for sweet snacks

by Matt Levin
May 17, 2021
The snack industry is seeing inflation, so you may have to pay a higher price for those cupcakes.
A stack of boxes of Twinkies, Hostess' most popular product, sits on a grocery store shelf. Hostess went public today, after years of financial strife and transformation.
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Why we’re seeing rising consumer prices
COVID-19
Why we’re seeing rising consumer prices
Retail sales were flat in April, falling short of estimates
Retail sales were flat in April, falling short of estimates

You make our
future bright.
Support nonprofit news you love with a gift today.

DONATE NOW
New mask guidance means huge headaches for retail shops, workers
COVID-19
New mask guidance means huge headaches for retail shops, workers