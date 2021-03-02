The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Artwork value in a world of infinite copies
Mar 2, 2021

The buying and selling of digital artwork that's authenticated using blockhain is becoming more popular. Plus, an early look at companies reporting quarterly results this week are affecting the stock market. And, Zoom's better-than-expected profits and outlook.

Segments From this episode

The thing to keep your eye on for stocks this week? Earnings reports.

That's according to Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy for Wells Fargo Investment Institute. We're already seeing better-than-expected results for many companies with strong growth outlooks for 2021. "Earnings are going higher, and the consensus seems to be concentrating around a significant increase over what we had in 2020, even, in some cases, above 2019 earnings," Christopher said. "That's what's going to drive stocks here. The rest of it, recovery and inflation from very depressed levels up to around 2%, 2.5%, is not unusual for a recovery, and the Fed would actually like to see that."
Zoom shares up after videoconferencing upstart beats expectations for last quarter

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
You can now own "authenticated" digital artwork. Is that a good thing?

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Mar 2, 2021
The medium may be different, but the problems with authenticity and value are the same, says art critic Blake Gopnik.
Non-fungible tokens are digital assets whose origin or ownership has been authenticated by blockchain technology, much like a digital "signature." Pictured: An NFT marketplace selling digital art.
Screenshot via OpenSea.io
Music from the episode

Change DJ Premier

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
