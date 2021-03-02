Mar 2, 2021
Artwork value in a world of infinite copies
The buying and selling of digital artwork that's authenticated using blockhain is becoming more popular. Plus, an early look at companies reporting quarterly results this week are affecting the stock market. And, Zoom's better-than-expected profits and outlook.
Segments From this episode
The thing to keep your eye on for stocks this week? Earnings reports.
That's according to Paul Christopher, head of global market strategy for Wells Fargo Investment Institute. We're already seeing better-than-expected results for many companies with strong growth outlooks for 2021. "Earnings are going higher, and the consensus seems to be concentrating around a significant increase over what we had in 2020, even, in some cases, above 2019 earnings," Christopher said. "That's what's going to drive stocks here. The rest of it, recovery and inflation from very depressed levels up to around 2%, 2.5%, is not unusual for a recovery, and the Fed would actually like to see that."
You can now own "authenticated" digital artwork. Is that a good thing?
The medium may be different, but the problems with authenticity and value are the same, says art critic Blake Gopnik.
