Department of Transportation lights up airlines with millions in fines
Nov 15, 2022

Department of Transportation lights up airlines with millions in fines

Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The fines come following all the drama about flight delays and cancellations. Drew Matus of Metlife checks in with us regarding today's market activity. The global pandemic ushered in another level of online shopping, which spelled doom for many malls across the nation – but one mall in Portland has adapted.

Segments From this episode

Shopping mall fills empty stores with indie shops and pop-ups

by Melanie Sevcenko
Nov 15, 2022
Lloyd Center in Portland, Oregon, is leasing to local small businesses to keep up foot traffic.
Dozens of vendors participate in the pop-up art market at Lloyd Center.
Melanie Sevcenko
ListenLISTEN
