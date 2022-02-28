Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Last day! Enter for your chance to win a signed "Vintage Kai" T-shirt Sign Up
Dental coverage is expanding, but there still aren’t enough dentists
Feb 28, 2022

Dental coverage is expanding, but there still aren’t enough dentists

Also today: The U.S. is tightening the sanction screws on Russia even more, cutting off Russia's central bank from the financial system. Julia Coronado discusses the markets with us. 

Segments From this episode

Expanding Medicaid dental coverage means finding more dentists to handle the work

by Blake Farmer
Feb 28, 2022
Dental schools may need to train more students to keep up with demand in Tennessee.
At a free dental clinic day put on by Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Dr. Ratrice Jackson drills out a cavity. Hundreds lined up to get treatment at this event in 2018 since Tennessee does not provide dental coverage to most adult Medicaid patients.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

