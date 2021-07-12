Cuba’s biggest anti-government protests in decades

From the BBC World Service: Anti-government demonstrators in Cuba are protesting food shortages and calling for freedom, democracy, and a more efficient COVID-19 vaccination program. Cuba's economy is in crisis due to a combination of tough U.S. sanctions and the pandemic's disruption to tourism. Elsewhere, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on why he believes the idea of free and open internet is under attack. And, why Taiwanese tech giants Foxconn and TSMC are buying 10 million COVID vaccine doses and donating them to the Taiwanese government.