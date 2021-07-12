Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Cuba’s biggest anti-government protests in decades
Jul 12, 2021

Cuba’s biggest anti-government protests in decades

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Anti-government demonstrators in Cuba are protesting food shortages and calling for freedom, democracy, and a more efficient COVID-19 vaccination program. Cuba's economy is in crisis due to a combination of tough U.S. sanctions and the pandemic's disruption to tourism. Elsewhere, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai on why he believes the idea of free and open internet is under attack. And, why Taiwanese tech giants Foxconn and TSMC are buying 10 million COVID vaccine doses and donating them to the Taiwanese government.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
Biden wants to give workers more flexibility to change jobs or move between states
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
COVID-19
The antibiotics industry is in trouble. Operation Warp Speed may hold some solutions.
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
COVID-19
Summer music festivals start comeback tour, with some pandemic tweaks
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month
U.S. job openings high for second consecutive month