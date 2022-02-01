Crypto, farming, infrastructure feature in India’s 2022 spending plans
From the BBC World Service: India unveils a sweeping new budget. But can it help the country recover from its COVID-induced economic losses? Plus: Myanmar marks a year since a military coup with silent protests across the country. And, legal protections are enacted in Belgium for workers who want to disconnect from work after hours.
