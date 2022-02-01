Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Crypto, farming, infrastructure feature in India’s 2022 spending plans
Feb 1, 2022

Crypto, farming, infrastructure feature in India’s 2022 spending plans

From the BBC World Service: India unveils a sweeping new budget. But can it help the country recover from its COVID-induced economic losses? Plus: Myanmar marks a year since a military coup with silent protests across the country. And, legal protections are enacted in Belgium for workers who want to disconnect from work after hours. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

