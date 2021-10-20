Credit Suisse reaches multi-million dollar settlement in “Tuna Bonds” scandal
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The bank has agreed to a $475 million settlement with U.K., Swiss and U.S. regulators over a corruption scandal involving Mozambique's tuna fishing industry.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director