Crash of British pound sends waves through the markets
Sep 26, 2022

Crash of British pound sends waves through the markets

The British government unveils a tax cut plan as its currency drops in value. We then look into what happens when you send hundreds of millions of dollars to the wrong people by accident.

Segments From this episode

What are your options after sending money by accident? It depends.

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Alex Schroeder and Jarrett Dang
Sep 26, 2022
A recent court case involving Citi brought the issue of accidental payments into the spotlight.
While there are legal protections for consumers around accidental payments and fraud, banks have a spotty record of following them, says Carla Sanchez-Adams of the National Consumer Law Center.
Courtesy Steven Byeon
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

