Sep 17, 2020
How do you advertise a COVID vaccine?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
An early sell-off on Wall Street, partly because of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's gloomy assessment of the economy. Plus, what's being called the biggest sofware IPO of all time. And, the trust issue that comes with a potential COVID-19 vaccine.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
A somber and sober tone from the Federal Reserve chair over fears about where the economy is going
Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, has more.
What kind of marketing will it take to get people on board with a COVID-19 vaccine?
Health care providers are going to play an essential role in communication and education.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director