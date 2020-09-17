SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

How do you advertise a COVID vaccine?
Sep 17, 2020

How do you advertise a COVID vaccine?

An early sell-off on Wall Street, partly because of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's gloomy assessment of the economy. Plus, what's being called the biggest sofware IPO of all time. And, the trust issue that comes with a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

A somber and sober tone from the Federal Reserve chair over fears about where the economy is going

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, has more.
Snowflake's big IPO: Software company's shares more than doubled on first day of trading

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Fast-Track Vaccines

What kind of marketing will it take to get people on board with a COVID-19 vaccine?

by David Brancaccio , Daniel Shin , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Sep 17, 2020
Health care providers are going to play an essential role in communication and education.
"The problem with the word speed is that it sounds like you're racing. And while there is a sense of a race here, the real issue is urgency," Glen Nowak says.
Mladen Antonov/AFP via Getty Images
