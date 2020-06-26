Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Fresh COVID-19 outbreaks force governments to backtrack on reopening
Jun 26, 2020

Fresh COVID-19 outbreaks force governments to backtrack on reopening

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Almost 2,000 people are under quarantine in Germany after a coronavirus outbreak at a meat factory. Meanwhile, France's coastal towns are relying on domestic visitors as EU countries discuss reopening borders.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director