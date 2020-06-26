Jun 26, 2020
Fresh COVID-19 outbreaks force governments to backtrack on reopening
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Almost 2,000 people are under quarantine in Germany after a coronavirus outbreak at a meat factory. Meanwhile, France's coastal towns are relying on domestic visitors as EU countries discuss reopening borders.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director