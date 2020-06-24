Jun 24, 2020
Pandemic pressure on child labor in Latin America
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Some families facing financial hardship in Latin America are sending children to work. Germany imposes fresh regional lockdowns after a spike in COVID-19 cases. A spotlight on Spain's migrant fruit pickers.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director