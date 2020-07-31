Million BazillionUnemployment 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Crushed by COVID-19, major European economies sink into recession
Jul 31, 2020

Crushed by COVID-19, major European economies sink into recession

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The eurozone saw its largest contraction on record with declines of more than 10% each in Germany, France, Italy and Spain. Life after lockdown for a restaurant group in Lithuania. Airlines worry travel restrictions are stifling passenger demand.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Lack of aid to states could hit Black and women workers hard
COVID-19
Lack of aid to states could hit Black and women workers hard
U.S. economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter
COVID-19
U.S. economy shrank at record-breaking 33% rate last quarter
Ron Howard on his documentary 'Rebuilding Paradise'
Ron Howard on his documentary 'Rebuilding Paradise'
A vaccine isn’t going to be a magic cure for the COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19
A vaccine isn’t going to be a magic cure for the COVID-19 pandemic