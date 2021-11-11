Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Could the Great Resignation actually be the right time for the big negotiation?
Nov 11, 2021

Could the Great Resignation actually be the right time for the big negotiation?

Also today: We look at the mountain of work companies have to do to prepare for the Biden Administration's federal vaccination rule. The Justice Department is suing Uber over its wait-time fees, saying they violate the Americans with Disabilities Act. 

Segments From this episode

Quitting Time

Negotiating during the Great Resignation

by David Brancaccio and Erika Soderstrom
Nov 11, 2021
While openings are more abundant lately, consultant Amii Barnard-Bahn argues for improving the terms of your job rather than leaving it.
"If you're known and respected and have relationships, credibility and organizational trust, you're in a really good leverage position," says employment consultant Amii Barnard-Bahn.
carlosalvarez via Getty Images
