Could Italy’s Presidential election cause economic turbulence?
Jan 24, 2022

Could Italy’s Presidential election cause economic turbulence?

From the BBC World Service: Italy begins today to decide who its new president will be, but there are fears that what is usually a largely ceremonial process could cause economic turbulence. Also, a warning of a global shortage of people entering nursing, and English workers head back to the office.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

