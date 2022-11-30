Could Europe use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: European commission president Ursula von der Leyen has proposed taking Russian assets that have been frozen in Europe and using them to compensate for wartime damages. Unrest has continued overnight in various Chinese cities as protesters call for an end to strict COVID measures. And if your flight is cancelled or severely delayed in the U.S., you're entitled to compensation. In Australia, travelers no such guarantees, so consumer groups are pushing for better legal protections.
Correction
From the BBC World Service: European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, has proposed taking Russian assets that have been frozen in Europe and using them to compensate for wartime damages. Unrest has continued overnight in various Chinese cities as protestors call for an end to strict covid measures. And if your flight is cancelled or severely delayed in the US, you’re entitled to compensation. In Australia, travellers no such guarantees, so consumer groups are pushing for better legal protections.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer