Could Europe use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine?
Nov 30, 2022

Could Europe use frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine?

Money of Russia. Russian ruble bills. RUB banknotes. 5000 rubles. Business, finance, news background.
From the BBC World Service: European commission president Ursula von der Leyen has proposed taking Russian assets that have been frozen in Europe and using them to compensate for wartime damages. Unrest has continued overnight in various Chinese cities as protesters call for an end to strict COVID measures. And if your flight is cancelled or severely delayed in the U.S., you're entitled to compensation. In Australia, travelers no such guarantees, so consumer groups are pushing for better legal protections.

From the BBC World Service: European commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, has proposed taking Russian assets that have been frozen in Europe and using them to compensate for wartime damages. Unrest has continued overnight in various Chinese cities as protestors call for an end to strict covid measures. And if your flight is cancelled or severely delayed in the US, you’re entitled to compensation. In Australia, travellers no such guarantees, so consumer groups are pushing for better legal protections.

