How We SurviveSecret Money, Public InfluenceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
You can make a gift of stock or mutual fund shares to Marketplace this year-end Here's how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Could China be ready to end its zero-COVID strategy?
Nov 1, 2022

Could China be ready to end its zero-COVID strategy?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The rumor of easing in China's zero COVID policy has sent stock markets soaring. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Unverified social media posts reportedly indicate a committee of some kind is being formed to discuss how to end the world's strictest COVID-19 mitigation measures in China. That's sent stocks in Hang Seng and Shanghai surging. Plus, truck drivers in Brazil who support outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro have been blocking major roadways to protest his defeat, prompting concerns for food supply chains and the economy. And, what hosting the soccer world cup could mean for Qatar's economy.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:41 AM PDT
9:20
2:38 AM PDT
6:18
3:21 AM PDT
1:50
5:24 PM PDT
15:48
3:59 PM PDT
26:58
Oct 27, 2022
44:27
Oct 26, 2022
33:39
How long does it take for Fed rate hikes to work?
How long does it take for Fed rate hikes to work?
Buyers snap up U.S. Treasury I bonds before interest rate deadline
Buyers snap up U.S. Treasury I bonds before interest rate deadline
Salem's complicated journey from witch trials to witch tourism
Salem's complicated journey from witch trials to witch tourism
Elon Musk owns Twitter. No one really knows what's next.
Marketplace Morning Report
Elon Musk owns Twitter. No one really knows what's next.