Could China be ready to end its zero-COVID strategy?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Unverified social media posts reportedly indicate a committee of some kind is being formed to discuss how to end the world's strictest COVID-19 mitigation measures in China. That's sent stocks in Hang Seng and Shanghai surging. Plus, truck drivers in Brazil who support outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro have been blocking major roadways to protest his defeat, prompting concerns for food supply chains and the economy. And, what hosting the soccer world cup could mean for Qatar's economy.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Nick Esposito Media Producer