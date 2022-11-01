Could China be ready to end its zero-COVID strategy?

From the BBC World Service: Unverified social media posts reportedly indicate a committee of some kind is being formed to discuss how to end the world's strictest COVID-19 mitigation measures in China. That's sent stocks in Hang Seng and Shanghai surging. Plus, truck drivers in Brazil who support outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro have been blocking major roadways to protest his defeat, prompting concerns for food supply chains and the economy. And, what hosting the soccer world cup could mean for Qatar's economy.