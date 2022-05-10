Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Cost of living to become focus of the State Opening of UK Parliament
May 10, 2022

Cost of living to become focus of the State Opening of UK Parliament

From the BBC World Service: Prince Charles is to read the Queen's Speech on her behalf for the first time, after the 96-year-old monarch pulled out due to mobility problems. Plus, Sri Lanka's prime minister resigns after months of sometimes violent protests over his handling of the country's worst economic crisis in history. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

