Cost of living to become focus of the State Opening of UK Parliament
From the BBC World Service: Prince Charles is to read the Queen's Speech on her behalf for the first time, after the 96-year-old monarch pulled out due to mobility problems. Plus, Sri Lanka's prime minister resigns after months of sometimes violent protests over his handling of the country's worst economic crisis in history.
