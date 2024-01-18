Corporate dealmaking is “in” for 2024
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We'll look at what's held back mergers and acquisitions over the past yea and hear why M&As might be on the up-and-up.
Segments From this episode
Why corporate dealmaking could pick up this year
Rising interest rates, a volatile stock market and a strict regulatory environment are just some of the factors that held back corporate dealmaking in 2023. Some of those obstacles could ease in 2024, but they aren't going away.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC