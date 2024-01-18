Make Me SmartShelf LifeGolden PromisesI've Always Wondered ...

Corporate dealmaking is “in” for 2024
Jan 18, 2024

Corporate dealmaking is "in" for 2024

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
We'll look at what's held back mergers and acquisitions over the past yea and hear why M&As might be on the up-and-up.

Segments From this episode

Why corporate dealmaking could pick up this year

by Justin Ho
Jan 18, 2024
Rising interest rates, a volatile stock market and a strict regulatory environment are just some of the factors that held back corporate dealmaking in 2023. Some of those obstacles could ease in 2024, but they aren't going away.
A big reason that mergers and acquisitions have dropped is because rising interest rates have made it costlier to buy a company.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

