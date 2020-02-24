Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

Markets worldwide slide with new coronavirus cases

Feb 24, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace

Coronavirus threatens Italian economy
Feb 24, 2020

Coronavirus threatens Italian economy

Italy reports the most coronavirus cases outside of Asia, causing worries for the country's economy. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes President Trump to India, with both hoping for a trade deal to resolve long-simmering tension.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow