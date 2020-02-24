Feb 24, 2020
Coronavirus threatens Italian economy
Italy reports the most coronavirus cases outside of Asia, causing worries for the country's economy. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes President Trump to India, with both hoping for a trade deal to resolve long-simmering tension.
