Consumers backed off a bit in January
Turns out, we weren't very spendy in the first month of the year. Retail sales tumbled 0.8% in January.
In January, sales were down 0.8% — a bigger decline than economists expected. Consumers have been complaining about persistent inflation and higher prices and may now be pulling back. Susan Schmidt, head of public equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board joins the program to discuss.
Rough times for Express
Shares of Express tumbled 40% earlier this week on news that the company could soon file for bankruptcy protection. Express became a mainstay of U.S. malls around the time when shoulder pads reigned supreme. But traffic is now at its 600 stores is down, and it’s looking to restructure a massive debt.
College and university endowments had a good 2023 thanks to the stock market
Larger endowments — which tend to invest more in private equity and venture capital — didn't do as well as smaller ones that stuck to investment basics.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC