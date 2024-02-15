National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Consumers backed off a bit in January
Feb 15, 2024

Consumers backed off a bit in January

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Turns out, we weren't very spendy in the first month of the year. Retail sales tumbled 0.8% in January.

Segments From this episode

January was not very spendy

by Sabri Ben-Achour

In January, sales were down 0.8% — a bigger decline than economists expected. Consumers have been complaining about persistent inflation and higher prices and may now be pulling back. Susan Schmidt, head of public equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board joins the program to discuss.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Rough times for Express

by Lily Jamali

Shares of Express tumbled 40% earlier this week on news that the company could soon file for bankruptcy protection. Express became a mainstay of U.S. malls around the time when shoulder pads reigned supreme. But traffic is now at its 600 stores is down, and it’s looking to restructure a massive debt.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

College and university endowments had a good 2023 thanks to the stock market

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 15, 2024
Larger endowments — which tend to invest more in private equity and venture capital — didn't do as well as smaller ones that stuck to investment basics.
Endowments provide, on average, about 11% of the annual operating budgets for colleges, a new survey finds.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

10:00 AM PST
35:54
8:06 AM PST
1:05
7:54 AM PST
8:45
3:03 AM PST
14:49
Feb 14, 2024
27:26
Feb 14, 2024
27:05
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
Steamy, sultry and stigmatized no more: romance novels are having a moment
Steamy, sultry and stigmatized no more: romance novels are having a moment
Inflation falls, but not as much as expected
Inflation falls, but not as much as expected
Addressing dismal working conditions in a glamorous industry
"Invisible Beauty"
Addressing dismal working conditions in a glamorous industry
Airbnb introduces fee for properties booked in a different currency
Airbnb introduces fee for properties booked in a different currency