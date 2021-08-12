Consumer price index shows less inflation. The producer price index shows more. What’s happening?
China unveiled a plan to tighten regulations across a variety of areas in its economy. The two largest oil companies in the U.S. are looking to boost their presence in the renewables market while trying to avoid big costs to adapt. Boise State University allowed its students to partake in a less-expensive gap year program for college credit.
Making sense of dueling inflation numbers.
DIane Swonk helps us make sense of the what the consumer and producer price indexes are telling us.
