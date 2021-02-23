Feb 23, 2021
Connecticut switches to age-based system for COVID vaccines
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is throwing out CDC recommendations, and anyone 55 and older will be eligible for a COVID vaccination starting next week. Plus, Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress with an update on the U.S. economy. And, moving forward, what might change in the way Texas manages electricity and natural gas?
The U.S. economy is at a bit of a crossroads. Where is it headed next?
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell should provide some insight on the topic at his appearance before Congress Tuesday. David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds, said he thinks "the Federal Reserve wants to keep interest rates very low for a long time to help out the economy. The problem is that the data is showing that the pandemic is receding pretty fast, and we've got a boatload of fiscal stimulus that is about to hit the economy." Kelly said the economy may be cold now, but will likely heat up a lot during the year, and Powell will have to convince people the Fed will keep interest rates low despite that.
Connecticut governor shifts the state's vaccine policy to age-based system
The one exception is school workers and child care providers. Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
The political and economic costs of reducing carbon emissions
How President Joe Biden might pursue climate legislation — and the challenges he'll face.
