Connecticut switches to age-based system for COVID vaccines

The U.S. economy is at a bit of a crossroads. Where is it headed next?

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell should provide some insight on the topic at his appearance before Congress Tuesday. David Kelly, chief global strategist at JP Morgan Funds, said he thinks "the Federal Reserve wants to keep interest rates very low for a long time to help out the economy. The problem is that the data is showing that the pandemic is receding pretty fast, and we've got a boatload of fiscal stimulus that is about to hit the economy." Kelly said the economy may be cold now, but will likely heat up a lot during the year, and Powell will have to convince people the Fed will keep interest rates low despite that.