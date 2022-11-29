It’s Giving Tuesday, and the Marketplace Investors Challenge Fund is matching gifts to triple your impact!
Congress jumps on board looming rail strike situation
The House is considering legislation that would impose a compromise labor agreement this week. The BBC checks in with more from China. Facebook parent company Meta steps into more fines regarding how it handles data privacy.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer