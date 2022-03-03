Russia-Ukraine WarQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Commodity prices surge as the West further isolates Russia
Mar 3, 2022

Commodity prices surge as the West further isolates Russia

From the BBC World Service: A number of commodity prices have seen sharp price increases over the past week, as has the impact of Western sanctions and reluctance to do business with Russia. As the conflict continues, what will it take to cool price swings? Plus: As Ukrainian refugees continue to flee to neighboring EU nations, interior ministers meet to discuss a plan to grant temporary protection.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

