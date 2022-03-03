Commodity prices surge as the West further isolates Russia
From the BBC World Service: A number of commodity prices have seen sharp price increases over the past week, as has the impact of Western sanctions and reluctance to do business with Russia. As the conflict continues, what will it take to cool price swings? Plus: As Ukrainian refugees continue to flee to neighboring EU nations, interior ministers meet to discuss a plan to grant temporary protection.
