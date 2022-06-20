Colombia elects its first left-wing president

From the BBC World Service: Gustavo Petro, a former rebel fighter and now the president-elect of Colombia, has promised real economic change after winning 55% of the vote in Sunday's election. A team from the International Monetary Fund has arrived in Sri Lanka and will begin talks today on the country's dire economic crisis. In central Africa, there are fears that uncontrolled development is endangering one of the world's largest peatlands – boggy territory that captures billions of tons of carbon dioxide.