Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Colombia elects its first left-wing president
Jun 20, 2022

Colombia elects its first left-wing president

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Gustavo Petro, a former rebel fighter and now the president-elect of Colombia, has promised real economic change after winning 55% of the vote in Sunday's election. A team from the International Monetary Fund has arrived in Sri Lanka and will begin talks today on the country's dire economic crisis. In central Africa, there are fears that uncontrolled development is endangering one of the world's largest peatlands – boggy territory that captures billions of tons of carbon dioxide.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:39 AM PDT
8:00
2:51 AM PDT
9:45
Jun 17, 2022
1:50
Jun 17, 2022
30:22
Jun 17, 2022
27:58
Jun 16, 2022
34:53
Jun 14, 2022
3:02
“It’s about much more than checking a box”: How brands can genuinely commemorate Juneteenth
Economic Pulse
“It’s about much more than checking a box”: How brands can genuinely commemorate Juneteenth
Department of Education appoints its first chief economist
Department of Education appoints its first chief economist
Federal Reserve attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
Federal Reserve attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994
For high school STEM students, biotech competition offers a shot at the limelight
Marketplace Tech
For high school STEM students, biotech competition offers a shot at the limelight