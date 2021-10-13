Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Climate spending needs huge investment, warns IEA
Oct 13, 2021

Climate spending needs huge investment, warns IEA

The International Energy Agency is warning that the world needs to spend trillions of dollars more on new sources of clean energy if it is to hit agreed targets on climate change. 

