Oct 5, 2020
Without a Bond blockbuster, movie theaters are under pressure
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas in the U.S., is temporarily closing more than 650 cinemas around the world. Paris is set to close bars and raise its COVID-19 alert level. Black entrepreneurs in the U.K. are struggling to get financing.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Cheers to our Investors!
Thank you for your generous support!