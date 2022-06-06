Chinese tech giant Ant Group launches new bank in Singapore
From the BBC World Service: In Singapore, Chinese tech giant Ant Group has launched a new digital wholesale bank called ANEXT. In Bangladesh, an explosion at a depot containing garments ready for export to Western retailers, has killed dozens of people. And, what's thought to be the world's biggest trial of a four-day work week starts today in the U.K.
