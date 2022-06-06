Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Chinese tech giant Ant Group launches new bank in Singapore
Jun 6, 2022

Chinese tech giant Ant Group launches new bank in Singapore

From the BBC World Service: In Singapore, Chinese tech giant Ant Group has launched a new digital wholesale bank called ANEXT. In Bangladesh, an explosion at a depot containing garments ready for export to Western retailers, has killed dozens of people. And, what's thought to be the world's biggest trial of a four-day work week starts today in the U.K.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

